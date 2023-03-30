State of Preparedness remains in effect for all of West Virginia

Forecasted wind gusts at 5 AM Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023.
Forecasted wind gusts at 5 AM Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023.(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday a State of Preparedness will remain in effect ahead of forecasted hazardous weather.

The State of Preparedness was initially declared on March 23.

Gov. Justice said the State of Preparedness remains in place for 30 days, and as such, agencies across the state remain on standby to respond quickly should help be needed.

Currently, severe storms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds are forecasted for the entire state, and a High Wind Watch has been issued for many north central West Virginia counties.

Click here to see a full list of counties under a High Wind Watch.

The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division continues at Partial Activation, Gov. Justice said.

The WVEMD will closely monitor weather threats, stream levels, and remain in close contact with local emergency managers across the state for the duration of this event.

