Shenandoah Elementary School placed on lockdown Thursday morning

We are working to get more information on the lockdown at the Shenandoah Elementary School.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to Page County Public Schools’ website, Shenandoah Elementary School went into a school-wide lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person in the community.

Superintendent Antonia Fox said in a statement “everyone is safe and okay. Law enforcement remains on site and are conducting room by room checks and moving students to the auditorium.”

The school will be dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. All students are being taken to Fields United Methodist Church.

Dr. Fox said to access the church from Third Street off of Virginia Avenue. “To pick up your child, you will need to present staff with a valid picture ID. Please follow the directions of PCPS Staff and Law Enforcement when on site.”

PCPS will hold students who cannot be immediately picked up by a parent, and they will ride their regular bus route home. School counselors and other division staff are onsite to assist students and staff. Lunch will be provided to all students as well.

No other schools in Page County are on lockdown. PCPS said this incident is isolated to the Shenandoah school area.

Page County Public Schools will hold a briefing at 4:00 p.m. today at Shenandoah Elementary School, and the briefing will be live streamed on the WHSV Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton

Latest News

The Hatter's Bookshop
The Hatter’s Bookshop owner voted Alignable’s 2023 Local Business Person Of The Year for Princeton
Police across state to put emphasis on enforcing distracted driving laws
Sidewalk on Straley Avenue
Funding awarded for Princeton sidewalk projects
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was asked about developments in the case following a press...
W.Va. Governor responds to new developments in Southern Regional Jail suit
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park