Shady Spring High School wins state archery championships

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) -Students at Shady Spring High School recently took home the state championship title.

They competed in the competition on March 25th at the Charleston Coliseum in a field of 65 schools.

Coach John Judy said they have a great program and would love for others to learn more about the sport.

“We didn’t come in as the first team, but they all gelled together and came home with the trophy.”

For Senior Autumn Canada, it was a fitting way to end her senior year.

“I recently pulled my shoulder so it means a lot as a senior to be able to come home with the trophy.”

Judy said they have a program available for middle schoolers to participate as well.

