Raleigh County man sentenced for fentanyl crime

Sean Hafesh
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sean Hafesh, 34, of Daniels, Raleigh County was sentenced for distributing fentanyl to 12 years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia, “On October 6, 2021, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels. Hafesh admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling additional quantities of suspected heroin to confidential informants on two other occasions in October 2021.”

Hafesh was caught on three separate dates with quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine base known as “crack” along with firearms and large amounts of cash. Those dates being October 13, 2021, October 21, 2021, and April 7, 2022.

Hafesh was arrested the final time on April 7, 2022, in Beckley when officers executed a search warrant and found 6 grams of suspected heroin, 33 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” several firearms and $1,042.

The suspected heroin found during the search was later determined to contain fentanyl. Hafesh admitted to telling officers on the day of that search that he had been selling a significant amount of suspected heroin during the previous several months.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, and the West Virginia State Police.

