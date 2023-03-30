Rain and wind will wrap up the work week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will start to lose its grip on the area into tonight. We look to stay dry this evening overall, just with increasing clouds. With southerly wind flow picking up ahead of an incoming frontal system, temps won’t be as cold, hitting the upper 30s-mid 40s tonight.

Friday will bring increasing clouds during the early AM, and eventually showers and thunderstorms by late morning and continuing on and off throughout the day. Severe weather is looking unlikely, but locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. We’ll see a few spotty showers and t-storms Friday night as well. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow, holding in the 50s Friday night.

We’ll see more rounds of rain and wind Saturday, mainly during the morning. Isolated flooding issues and damaging wind gusts in excess of 50-60 MPH look possible on Saturday. We’ll remain gusty into Saturday afternoon and Saturday night though the rain will taper off after Saturday AM.

Saturday night will be cold, with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s, and wind chills in the teens. We could see a few snowflakes Saturday night-early Sunday.

We’ll be cooler but sunny and seasonable on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Quite the warmup is in store for next week...

