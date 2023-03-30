Police: No active shooter on Winston-Salem community college campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Winston-Salem Police said there is no active shooter on the campus of an area community college.

This comes after the department said it received a report of a shooting on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

The college posted on its social media pages that the campus was on lockdown with a shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff due to an “active shooter situation.”

Around 11:50 a.m., Winston-Salem Police confirmed there was no active shooter on campus, but an active investigation was still taking place.

