Police: No active shooter on Winston-Salem community college campus

The college posted on its social media pages that the campus was on lockdown with a shelter in place.
An active investigation is still taking place.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Winston-Salem Police said there is no active shooter on the campus of an area community college.

This comes after the department said it received a report of a shooting on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

The college posted on its social media pages that the campus was on lockdown with a shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff due to an “active shooter situation.”

Around 11:50 a.m., Winston-Salem Police confirmed there was no active shooter on campus, but an active investigation was still taking place.

