Police: Man arrested after firing more than 30 rounds at homes

A man was arrested after allegedly firing more than 30 shots at homes in Williamson, West Virginia.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have released more details about the shooting incident Wednesday on Vinson Street.

Several buildings and a vehicle along that road in Williamson have shattered windows. That was after more than 30 rounds were fired from a car Wednesday afternoon, Williamson Police Chief John C. Dotson said.

“There were some near hits on some of the people in some of the buildings, and it is a very dangerous situation. There are people that could have died,” Dotson said. “It appears that while he was driving, he was just spraying randomly shooting over toward one direction.”

Dotson picked up some of those shell casings after he said 24-year-old Isaiah Robinson was arrested Wednesday afternoon just down the street from where the incident happened. Robinson was identified by police as the driver of the car and the shooter.

“He was using both of them Glock 10 mm with a drum magazine and AK-47 pistol with a 30-round magazine,” Dotson said. “The home that was hit, nobody lives in it, and there was five bullet holes in that house.”

Police said bullets hit several buildings and shot out the window of a car, but there is no clear motive yet.

Dotson said investigators are still searching for anyone else who could have been involved.

“He is cooperating on his part of it, but as far as anyone else that is involved, he is not cooperating,” Dotson said.

Dotson said Robinson had no past police record, he owned the guns legally and worked as a security officer.

With the recent incident, Dotson said residents in the area are concerned.

“They are rightfully upset and angry, and we are doing everything we can to patrol the area more,” Dotson said, explaining that the investigation remains underway.

