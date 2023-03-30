Pipestem Resort State Park holds annual hiring event

Jobs showcased at the event include naturalists, gift shop clerks, maintenance, and more.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Thursday, Pipestem Resort State Park is holding their annual hiring event which showcases the job opportunities at the park. Some of the many jobs showcased at the event include naturalists, gift shop clerks, maintenance, and more. Tera Pack, Tourism Program Specialist and Sales Associate for the park, says these jobs are a perfect fit for people wanting full time or seasonal work – and for people who enjoy the outdoor beauty that the park offers.

“Every place you walk through here, you’re going to see those mountains and that gorge view. And it’s a beautiful place to work. You’re going to work with a great team, people that really love Pipestem and want to see it do well. So, that’s kind of what we’re looking for...” says Pack.

The event will be in the Cardinal Room in the McKeever Lodge until 7:00. But, if you missed out on this event and don’t want to wait for next year, Pack says you can still stop by the Pipestem Resort State Park headquarters to find what jobs are available.

