Move over law in Virginia expanding July 1st

The move over law in Virginia is being expanded to include any stationary vehicle on the side of the road with flashing hazard lights or warning signs like flares or emergency triangles.

Currently, drivers in Virginia are only required to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, department of transportation workers, and tow trucks.

Come July 1st, if you are on the side of the road and have the emergency lights flashing on your car, you will be protected under the move over law.

Since 2019, deaths from roadside accidents have increased.

By expanding the law to include all motorists, it will hopefully have a positive impact on the roads.

Jonathan Hankins, Captain of Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office: “We really appreciate it when people slow down and move over. It makes us feel a lot safer. When you have somebody come by at 55 / 60 miles per hour and they brush the back of your shirt, it’s horrifying.”

The sheriff’s office also warns that being involved in a roadside accident could lead to criminal charges

You could also lose your license.

