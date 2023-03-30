Mobile health clinic and facility opens in Mercer County

Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility
Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County officials celebrated the opening of Blue Prince Family Health’s Mobile Clinic and Facility. The new mobile clinic was bought with money from a grant and will be used to travel across the county and help those who might not be able to travel for health care.

The clinic will have many uses including exams and vaccinations. Health officials in Mercer County say this tool will help bring health care in the county to a new level.

“It feels awesome, feels awesome. I mean this health department has got some great employees now and some real A gamers. This has really stepped up the quality of care that we can provide. We got people that care,” said Mercer County Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Randy Maxwell.

The mobile clinic has an exam table, exam instruments and even a bathroom inside for patients.

