Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Joint Base Andrews has been locked down for reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities said.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said.

The Maryland base was locked down after the person was reportedly seen near the base’s housing area, according to the base’s Facebook page.

Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, a spokesperson for the base, said no shots have been fired. There was no immediate report of any injuries and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews, a few miles outside Washington, is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

Last month, an intruder breached the base and gained access to part of the base’s housing complex. A resident opened fire on the trespasser. And in February 2021, a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

“Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the Facebook post read.

__

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton

Latest News

Another train derailment is causing concern over the safety of the nation's railways. (CNN,...
Another train derails as safety concerns grow
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
Agreement in place to return Lolita the orca to the Pacific
Nine soldiers are confirmed dead after 2 helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky Wednesday...
9 dead in devastating military crash in Kentucky