The Hatter’s Bookshop owner voted Alignable’s 2023 Local Business Person Of The Year for Princeton

The Hatter's Bookshop
The Hatter's Bookshop(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of our local businesses leaders has received a special distinction from the small business network Alignable.

Tammy Dotson, owner of The Hatter’s Bookshop on Mercer Street, was voted Princeton’s 2023 Local Business Person of the Year by her colleagues in the city. Dotson says, although she is honored to receive the award, that it’s a community effort that makes Princeton’s small business community great.

“We all work so hard downtown and I think it’s an honor to bring attention to downtown in any way shape or form we can. I was very pleased, just a little surprised,” Dotson said.

If you would like to check out The Hatter’s Bookshop it is open weekdays 10am to 6pm and Saturdays 10am to 4pm at 929 Mercer Street in Princeton. And of course when you visit the bookshop make sure to walk down the street to see everything that the downtown’s businesses have to offer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton

Latest News

Police across state to put emphasis on enforcing distracted driving laws
Sidewalk on Straley Avenue
Funding awarded for Princeton sidewalk projects
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was asked about developments in the case following a press...
W.Va. Governor responds to new developments in Southern Regional Jail suit
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park