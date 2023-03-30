The Hatter’s Bookshop owner voted Alignable’s 2023 Local Business Person Of The Year for Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of our local businesses leaders has received a special distinction from the small business network Alignable.

Tammy Dotson, owner of The Hatter’s Bookshop on Mercer Street, was voted Princeton’s 2023 Local Business Person of the Year by her colleagues in the city. Dotson says, although she is honored to receive the award, that it’s a community effort that makes Princeton’s small business community great.

“We all work so hard downtown and I think it’s an honor to bring attention to downtown in any way shape or form we can. I was very pleased, just a little surprised,” Dotson said.

If you would like to check out The Hatter’s Bookshop it is open weekdays 10am to 6pm and Saturdays 10am to 4pm at 929 Mercer Street in Princeton. And of course when you visit the bookshop make sure to walk down the street to see everything that the downtown’s businesses have to offer.

