Gov Justice signs affordable housing bill into law in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - When the BUILD (Better United in Long-term Development) WV Act was signed into law in April of 2022, the goal was to increase the state’s access to affordable housing and create a pull for new residents by providing developers with tax incentives. This included a sales tax exemption for building materials, a property value adjustment refundable tax credit and a potential municipal business and occupation tax.

Through BUILD WV, cabinet secretaries from the state’s department of economic development, commerce and tourism were tasked with designating certified districts where housing needs were not being met. Developers then had to apply to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for residential housing projects to be certified, and projects with a minimum of $3 million would qualify for credits.

On Thursday, just shy of a year after the original signing, Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of new apartments in Fayetteville to sign into law an extension of BUILD WV, House Bill 3036.

With the governor’s signature, affordable housing can now be taken to every corner of the Mountain State by increasing the number of districts, as well as the limit on approved costs under BUILD WV. The state is now prepared to fund $150 million each year on housing projects. This money will come from multiple sources, including tax dollars and the state’s general revenue fund, according to Gov. Justice.

At Thursday’s signing, Gov. Justice said the expansion of the BUILD WV Act will give the people coming to live in the Mountain State even more of a reason to do so. From 2020 to 2021, the state saw an increase in net migration for the first time in decades.

“As we have more and more and more folks coming to West Virginia, and they’re coming. I mean, we’re cutting taxes; we’re building roads; we’re doing all kinds of stuff with tourism. They’re coming and everything. Well, with them coming, we’ve got to have housing, and we’ve got to have affordable housing. I mean, it’s just that simple.”

Throughout the last year, Fayetteville has served as a blueprint for the success of BUILD WV. The town has long struggled with having enough housing to meet the demands of residents. Currently, the historic high school on Wiseman Avenue is being transformed into 19 state-of-the-art apartments, which will be completed this fall. Possible tenants are already being interviewed and interest in coming from across the country.

“It’s really exciting to offer more housing in Fayetteville, whether it’s a home or an apartment or townhouse,” shared Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshank. “It’s been over 30 years since we’ve had anything come to Fayetteville...so we’re really excited that we can kick it off, and, hopefully, this will just be more housing developments coming to southern West Virginia.”

Along with these changes made to the BUILD WV Act, it is now up to the discretion of the secretary of economic development, secretary of tourism and secretary of commerce to decide which projects in the state will receive funding. They say they will be looking for projects that meet the needs of the surrounding community.

“It feels tremendous to, hopefully, be able to fill the gaps that we’re seeing,” said James Bailey, Secretary for the Department of Commerce. “Fayetteville is certainly a prime example of this need. We have seen it though throughout the state. We were able to show that it’s [BUILD WV] successful, and now we are going to take it every corner that it’s needed.”

Bailey tells WVVa that they are nearly ready to announce more housing projects beings completed through BUILD WV.

Click here to read House Bill 3036 in its entirety.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.