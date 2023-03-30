Funding awarded for Princeton sidewalk projects

Sidewalk on Straley Avenue
Sidewalk on Straley Avenue(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton announced that funding has been awarded to the city for two sidewalk improvement projects. The city will receive $152,460 for a 687.73 linear feet project on Straley Avenue and North 8th Street and $207,202 for a 966.37 linear feet North Thorn Street sidewalk project.

These projects will include the repair and replacement of sidewalk sections.

These improvements are part of the $9.7 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects that Governor Jim Justice announced on March 24, 2023. These grants provide the funding to build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.

“It just makes it safer. More inviting for people, it’s safer on top of that. ADA compliant and you can really get out and walk the city. Long stretches of the city and enjoy the shopping, the parks and everything but the main thing is it makes it safer,” said Princeton City Manager, Mike Webb.

Webb says the two projects should be finished by the end of the summer.

