In Focus Preview: Amateur Chefs Talk about Award Winning Soups

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. April 2 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring three local amateur chefs. They all recently won awards and prizes at the inaugural Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Soup Off. It was held at The Clover Club in downtown Bluefield, W.Va. on Sat. March 18.

This Sunday’s In Focus will feature Robert Bailey, the grand prize winner, Amy Marson, the winner of the cream-based soup category and John Eller, the winner of the bisque and chowders category. Emma Bailey and Erica Seibert-Atwell with The RailYard and The Clover Club will also be featured on this Sunday’s episode.

The other winners include: Tim Buford (chili category), Dakota Farmer (broth-based soup category), Kelly Knowles (People’s Choice winner).

When will the full 30-minute interview air?

It airs Sunday April 2 at 9 a.m.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

