Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is hiring

Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff's Department(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently hiring deputies with a salary starting at $45,720.

Applications are available at the FCSD and need to be returned to the County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. The testing date will be on May 10.

Specialized units that applicants could be a part of include K9, TAC Team, Detective, SRO, and Drone Team.

For more information, contact the FCSD at 304-574-4304.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
West Virginia State Police Headquarters goes through shake-up
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Chat-GPT AI writer the focus of Bluefield University academic forum
Chat-GPT AI writer the focus of Bluefield University academic forum
One of the events is a lumberjack competition in April.
Free Events Coming to Camp Creek State Park