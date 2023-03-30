Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is hiring
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently hiring deputies with a salary starting at $45,720.
Applications are available at the FCSD and need to be returned to the County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. The testing date will be on May 10.
Specialized units that applicants could be a part of include K9, TAC Team, Detective, SRO, and Drone Team.
For more information, contact the FCSD at 304-574-4304.
