EV charging stations coming to downtown Bluefield, W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia’s downtown area will soon see two electric charging stations added to the parking lot on Raleigh Street. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says the two charging stations will be able to charge four vehicles at a time.

Marson says the charging stations are phase two chargers and will charge any electric vehicle in about an hour and a half span if the vehicle isn’t completely drained. The total cost for the chargers will be around $40K.

Marson says the chargers will address a need for those traveling along I-77, he says there is a lack of charging stations along the interstate. Marson says this will address the need but also bring travelers into the city to enjoy local businesses.

“It’s small, it’s not a huge revenue generator per say for the city, charging electricity. What it does do is folks can stop here now. They don’t have to bypass us. They can get a charge here and take advantage of our great business and our great community,” said Marson.

Marson adds the transformer and wiring for the charging stations has already been put in and hopes to have the stations up and running by this summer.

