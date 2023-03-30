Chat-GPT AI writer the focus of Bluefield University academic forum

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University hosted an academic forum on Tuesday evening titled “Chat-GPT and the Future of Writing Instruction,” which brought together students and faculty to explore the implications of artificial intelligence on writing instruction. Chat-GPT is an artificial intelligence tool that can understand human language and generate responses in a conversational way. It is capable of generating essays on a wide range of topics, and can even mimic the writing style of a particular author or genre. We put this AI to the test, allowing it to write the previous sentences of this story. We only had to do some minor tweaking.

“We’ve been using other AI such as Grammarly that... suggests grammar and syntax changes, but Chat-GPT that can suggest entire paragraphs, that’s a new, a new beast for us,” says Josh Pittman, assistant professor, department of English chair at Bluefield University.

This forum started with polls of AI opinions on campus, with the majority of those polled believing AI like Chat-GPT provides real temptation for academic dishonesty like cheating or plagiarism. However, the students and faculty at BU say the AI has a place in the classroom, not as a cheat, but as a tool to be used like a calculator.

“I actually use Chat GPT for studying... purposes. I am dyslexic, I have a learning disability. It can be very challenging for me to read at times. So, the ability to quickly summarize material or give me bullet points or even... decrease the difficulty makes my job of learning easier,” says Cameron Justis, freshman business major at BU.

Chat-GPT’s ability for cheating has led to its ban in many Bluefield University classrooms. However, some instructors believe that this is an opportunity to evolve their teaching practices to avoid the student’s desire to cheat.

“...But students are going to find a way to cheat if they want to find a way to cheat. If instructors teach the process rather than the focus on the final product, then students are going to be less likely to plagiarize by using Chat-GPT,” says Gail Webb, adjunct English instructor at BU.

Time will ultimately tell whether Chat-GPT will be widely adopted in classrooms for writing instruction. As with any new technology, it will take time to fully understand its impact on education and to determine the most effective ways to integrate it into existing instructional methods. These two sentences were also written with AI.

Pittman hopes this forum will show how Bluefield University faculty are willing to embrace change, especially if it can benefit their students.

