Bluefield ends 15 game losing streak over Johnson University

Rams beat Royals 7-3
Rams beat Royals 7-3
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted Johnson University of Tennessee Royals at Graham Rec Park Wednesday in a doubleheader.

The Rams came in on a 15 game losing streak. However, the Rams took it to the Royals and led by 7-0 going into the seventh and would win 7-3. The Rams lost the second game of the doubleheader 12-10.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span

Latest News

Rams beat Royals 7-3
Rams beat Royals 7-3
Lady Flying Eagles took 4-0 lead to defeat Patriots 4-2
Woodrow Wilson flies to early lead to beat Independence in softball
Raiders win 21-10 over Generals
River View wins in an offensive onslaught over Montcalm
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the...
Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St