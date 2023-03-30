Bluefield ends 15 game losing streak over Johnson University

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams hosted Johnson University of Tennessee Royals at Graham Rec Park Wednesday in a doubleheader.

The Rams came in on a 15 game losing streak. However, the Rams took it to the Royals and led by 7-0 going into the seventh and would win 7-3. The Rams lost the second game of the doubleheader 12-10.

