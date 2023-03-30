Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - She’s one of the mountain state’s favorite dogs, and she is celebrating.

Babydog now has a waterfall named after her, and she had the chance to visit her waterfall earlier this week.

Governor Jim Justice wrote this on Facebook, “Babydog was so happy to hear that a new waterfall was named after her on Monday!”

If you want to check out the waterfall for yourself, all you have to do is travel to the renovated Old Sewell Road at Babcock State Park, and you will run into Babydog Falls.

