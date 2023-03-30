Athens Elementary students produce news broadcast for their school

They cover local, national, and world news on a variety of topics.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Athens Elementary School has their very own news studio. They got their start in 2018 but just started back again following a break due to COVID. They cover local, national, and world news, and even do sports and weather. They also do fun segments like joke of the week, interesting fact, and kindness report.

“It looks for people that do kind things and then, when I see it, I get a press pass, and I go get them, and I interview them,” says Abigail Williams-Fry, Kindness Reporter.

Jarrod O’Dell, the library and technology specialist at the school guides the students. He says working on the news helps the kids learn and grow.

“I think at first, they were a little shy. Actually, I know they were. And they were a little scared, but the more we do it, they come out of their shell, and they have a lot of fun with it,” says O’Dell.

“It really makes you come out of your shell because you’re in front of a camera and you’re talking to the whole school so that really helps if you have, like, social anxiety,” says Addie Yahya, Interesting Fact Reporter.

Whether behind or in front of the camera, the kids say they’re having fun.

“It’s really fun because you’ll get your lunch and bring it in here and you get to eat and talk and then you just get to film. And it’s funny because we have a lot of bloopers,” says Sports Reporter Brooklyn Blackburn

If you would like to watch the the school’s news, the news crew air their broadcasts on their YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton

Latest News

There was an overall winner and winners in several categories.
In Focus Preview: Amateur Chefs Talk about Award Winning Soups
Pipestem Resort State Park holds annual hiring event
Pipestem Resort State Park holds annual hiring event
Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility
Mobile health clinic and facility opens in Mercer County
Athens Elementary students produce news broadcast for their school
Athens Elementary students produce news broadcast for their school