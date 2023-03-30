Athens Elementary students produce news broadcast for their school

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Athens Elementary School has their very own news studio. They got their start in 2018 but just started back again following a break due to COVID. They cover local, national, and world news, and even do sports and weather. They also do fun segments like joke of the week, interesting fact, and kindness report.

“It looks for people that do kind things and then, when I see it, I get a press pass, and I go get them, and I interview them,” says Abigail Williams-Fry, Kindness Reporter.

Jarrod O’Dell, the library and technology specialist at the school guides the students. He says working on the news helps the kids learn and grow.

“I think at first, they were a little shy. Actually, I know they were. And they were a little scared, but the more we do it, they come out of their shell, and they have a lot of fun with it,” says O’Dell.

“It really makes you come out of your shell because you’re in front of a camera and you’re talking to the whole school so that really helps if you have, like, social anxiety,” says Addie Yahya, Interesting Fact Reporter.

Whether behind or in front of the camera, the kids say they’re having fun.

“It’s really fun because you’ll get your lunch and bring it in here and you get to eat and talk and then you just get to film. And it’s funny because we have a lot of bloopers,” says Sports Reporter Brooklyn Blackburn

If you would like to watch the the school’s news, the news crew air their broadcasts on their YouTube page.

