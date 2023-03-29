Wytheville Community College RN Program opens additional seats

Chloe Kidd and Aleah Albert RN Students Insertion Day
Chloe Kidd and Aleah Albert RN Students Insertion Day(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College is currently accepting applications for admission to the Registered Nursing Program for the 2023-2024 school year, and the application deadline for the program is June 1.

The application process includes filling out the WCC application, requesting all transcripts and sending those to WCC Admissions, signing up for the TEAS test, and requesting and completing the WCC’s Health Professions application.

WCC Admissions address is 117 Bland Hall, 1000 East Main Street in Wytheville, Va.

WCC’s Registered Nursing Program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and approved by the Virginia Board of Nursing. The most recent pass rate of graduates on the NCLEX, the premier Nurse Licensure exam, was 93.02%, one of the highest in the state.

