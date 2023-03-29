U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect from NC

Shawn Adkins
Shawn Adkins(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force apprehended Shawn Adkins, 29, of Hinton, W.Va. on Temple Street in Hinton at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to a release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon, Adkins was wanted form Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in Union County, North Carolina.

“Adkins is the fourth suspect that has been criminally charged during the ongoing homicide investigation of Ms. Alison “Ali” Thomas, 37, of Monroe, NC. Ms. Thomas was reported missing on 02/17/2023 and was later found deceased in the mountains of Jackson County, NC,” said Waggamon.

The three other suspects that have been charged in the case are:

- 51-year-old Michael Kasminoff of Monroe, NC has been charged with First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, and Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping.

- 27-year-old Brandon Kisiah of Monroe, NC has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

- 42-year-old Amanda Griffin of Monroe, NC has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

Adkins is currently being held without bond at Southern Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Union County, NC. The Carolinas Regional Fugative Task Force also assisted in the investigation.

