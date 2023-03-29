U.S. Marshals apprehend final suspect wanted in connection to NC drive-by shooting

Javis Black
Javis Black(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force apprehended Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, North Carolina in Beckley, W.Va. on March 28 at 8:20 p.m. The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, along with a K-9 Unit, also participated in the fugitive investigation.

According to release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon, Black was wanted for First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Felony Conspiracy, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury by the Statesville Police Department

Waggamon said, “Black was the final suspect wanted in reference to a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred on March 15, 2023, in Statesville, NC. Black, Dakota Duke, and Tevin Seymore allegedly conspired to commit the shooting which left Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville dead. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.”

Seymore was arrested in Charleston on March 18 by the U.S. Marshals CUFED Task Force.

Black is being held at Southern Regional Jail currently awaiting extradition back to Iredell County, N.C.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace
Murder suspect gets plea agreement
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges

Latest News

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Chloe Kidd and Aleah Albert RN Students Insertion Day
Wytheville Community College RN Program opens additional seats
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Southwest Virginia Community College
In Focus: SWCC’s Festival of the Arts Offers Free Events