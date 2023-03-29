U.S. Marshals apprehend final suspect wanted in connection to NC drive-by shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force apprehended Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, North Carolina in Beckley, W.Va. on March 28 at 8:20 p.m. The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, along with a K-9 Unit, also participated in the fugitive investigation.

According to release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon, Black was wanted for First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Felony Conspiracy, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury by the Statesville Police Department

Waggamon said, “Black was the final suspect wanted in reference to a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred on March 15, 2023, in Statesville, NC. Black, Dakota Duke, and Tevin Seymore allegedly conspired to commit the shooting which left Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville dead. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.”

Seymore was arrested in Charleston on March 18 by the U.S. Marshals CUFED Task Force.

Black is being held at Southern Regional Jail currently awaiting extradition back to Iredell County, N.C.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.