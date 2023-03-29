Town of Fayetteville planning spring cleanup event for April

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Fayetteville has long prioritized recycling, but, next month, they are making it easier for everyone to take part.

On Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, the town will host a community-wide spring clean-up and electronics recycling event. These are two separate initiatives, but both will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, located at 200 W. Maple Ave in Fayetteville.

Matt Diederich, Town Manager of Fayetteville, says this event is a great chance for residents to get rid of any items that are creating clutter in their homes and yards.

“Everybody does a little bit of spring cleaning. Of course, you’ve had projects, I’m sure, over the year or over the winter, and big, larger things have accumulated,” Diederich shared. “So, we’re giving an opportunity for some larger items that normally you’d have to take to the landfill to come locally...”

These events will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Items like washers, dryers, dishwashers and other appliances, furniture, lawn accessories and various electronic devices- computers, printers and zip drives- will be accepted. Hazardous materials will not be permitted.

Folks are asked to haul their goods to be dropped off for recycling. Items will then be passed along to the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority for processing.

The cleanup is open to Fayetteville residents, as well as those in neighboring communities. For more information, contact Diederich at 304-574-0101.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.