Sunshine returns to the region today

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sunshine returns to the region this morning, and a few clouds will build in throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off slightly below average in the 50s for most.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will drop back down into the 30s for most.

Dry air will remain in place on Thursday, and we’ll see plenty of sun. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid/upper 50s and low 60s.

Unsettled weather will return for the end of the week. A cold front will bring rain and storms on Friday and Saturday. Some storms could produce heavy rain which may result in some localized flooding issues, especially around creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.

We will be a little cooler behind that front on Sunday, but we do look to dry out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

