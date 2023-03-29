Pipestem Resort State Park to host hiring event

W.Va state Parks logo
W.Va state Parks logo(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Pipestem Resort State Park will be hosting a hiring event on March 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The on-site interviews will be held in the McKeever Lodge Cardinal Room at 3405 Pipestem Drive in Pipestem, W.Va.

All open positions at the park are seasonal or part-time, and they include:

  • Summer Naturalist
  • Golf Maintenance Workers
  • Set-ups
  • Front Desk Clerks
  • Call Center Clerks
  • Gift Shop Clerks
  • Housekeepers
  • Lifeguards
  • Campground Attendants
  • Golf Pro Shop Clerks
  • Waiters/Waitresses
  • Hosts
  • Dishwashers
  • Line Cooks
  • Night Audit
  • Prep Cook
  • Bartenders
  • Maintenance Workers
  • Grounds Maintenance
  • Mt. Creek Maintenance
  • Tram Lift Operators
  • Massage Therapists

If you are interested in full-time positions, visit https://personnel.wv.gov/.

For more information, contact Pipestem at 304-466-1800 ext. 378.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace
Murder suspect gets plea agreement
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes

Latest News

Shawn Adkins
U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect from NC
School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
Javis Black
U.S. Marshals apprehend final suspect wanted in connection to NC drive-by shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter