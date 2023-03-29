Pipestem Resort State Park to host hiring event
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Pipestem Resort State Park will be hosting a hiring event on March 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The on-site interviews will be held in the McKeever Lodge Cardinal Room at 3405 Pipestem Drive in Pipestem, W.Va.
All open positions at the park are seasonal or part-time, and they include:
- Summer Naturalist
- Golf Maintenance Workers
- Set-ups
- Front Desk Clerks
- Call Center Clerks
- Gift Shop Clerks
- Housekeepers
- Lifeguards
- Campground Attendants
- Golf Pro Shop Clerks
- Waiters/Waitresses
- Hosts
- Dishwashers
- Line Cooks
- Night Audit
- Prep Cook
- Bartenders
- Maintenance Workers
- Grounds Maintenance
- Mt. Creek Maintenance
- Tram Lift Operators
- Massage Therapists
If you are interested in full-time positions, visit https://personnel.wv.gov/.
For more information, contact Pipestem at 304-466-1800 ext. 378.
