Pipestem Resort State Park to host hiring event

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Pipestem Resort State Park will be hosting a hiring event on March 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The on-site interviews will be held in the McKeever Lodge Cardinal Room at 3405 Pipestem Drive in Pipestem, W.Va.

All open positions at the park are seasonal or part-time, and they include:

Summer Naturalist

Golf Maintenance Workers

Set-ups

Front Desk Clerks

Call Center Clerks

Gift Shop Clerks

Housekeepers

Lifeguards

Campground Attendants

Golf Pro Shop Clerks

Waiters/Waitresses

Hosts

Dishwashers

Line Cooks

Night Audit

Prep Cook

Bartenders

Maintenance Workers

Grounds Maintenance

Mt. Creek Maintenance

Tram Lift Operators

Massage Therapists

If you are interested in full-time positions, visit https://personnel.wv.gov/.

For more information, contact Pipestem at 304-466-1800 ext. 378.

