New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

If you’re looking to renew your look now that spring’s here, a new hair salon on Mercer Street in Princeton might be for you.

Peyton’s Place Hair Salon had their grand opening Wednesday and offers hair services, facial waxing, and brazilian blowouts.

The owner, Peyton, enjoys making people feel confident while loving themselves.

Peyton Hammonds - owner: “I’ve been doing it for about eleven years, I’ve worked at three different salons, and I was just about ready to make that jump.”

Peyton’s Place is located at 235 Mercer Street in Princeton

Their hours vary depending on client’s needs.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.