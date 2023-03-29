New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton.

A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

If you’re looking to renew your look now that spring’s here, a new hair salon on Mercer Street in Princeton might be for you.

Peyton’s Place Hair Salon had their grand opening Wednesday and offers hair services, facial waxing, and brazilian blowouts.

The owner, Peyton, enjoys making people feel confident while loving themselves.

Peyton Hammonds - owner: “I’ve been doing it for about eleven years, I’ve worked at three different salons, and I was just about ready to make that jump.”

Peyton’s Place is located at 235 Mercer Street in Princeton

Their hours vary depending on client’s needs.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace
Murder suspect gets plea agreement
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes

Latest News

Lane closure generic
Lane closures expected on I-64 in Greenbrier Co.
Pipestem Resort State Park
Pipestem Resort State Park to host hiring event
Shawn Adkins
U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect from NC
School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School