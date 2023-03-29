Lane closures expected on I-64 in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane from mile marker 171.31 to 172.36, with 14-foot width restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, April 3 through Friday June 30.

The closures are for paving and guardrail replacement.

Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone by paying attention to all traffic control signs and devices.

The anticipated completion date for this project is June 2023, but inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

