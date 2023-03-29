Husband and wife radio duo celebrate 25 years on air

Rick and Lola Rizer
Rick and Lola Rizer(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One southern West Virginia couple is celebrating 25 years...

Not of marriage, but 25 years on the air as a radio show duo.

Since 1998, Rick and Lola Rizer have hosted the Early Morning Show on 103cir out of Beckley. The husband and wife team says, over the years, they have talked about everything from kids to bus schedules, weather and more. To them, keeping the conversation open and honest has allowed them to create long-lasting relationships with their listeners over the last two-and-a-half decades.

“It’s one of those things that we’re just kind of sharing a cup of coffee and getting through the morning together,” Lola said of the show.

“This is our therapy,” Rick added. “I mean, we talk about everything. We don’t really hold anything back, but again, like Lola said, that’s what makes us relatable.”

When asked what their key to success is, the Rizers say it is open communication both in the office and at home, sharing that they have always worked better together rather than apart.

Last week, Rick and Lola were acknowledged by the City of Beckley for their on-air careers. They were even presented a key to the city.

