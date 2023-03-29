Free Events Coming to Camp Creek State Park

One of the events is a lumberjack competition in April.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Camp Creek State Park in Mercer County, W.Va is offering free events this spring and summer.

On Sat. April 15, there is a ramp dinner, Lumberjack competition and vendor and flea market.

On Sat. May 6, there will be a Jeepin’ at the Creek event.

On Sat. July 14, Three Rivers Avian Center is coming to Camp Creek. They are putting on the ‘Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey’ event. People can see rescued birds up close.

In August, there is a ‘Peak of the Bloom Wagon Ride’ event. Starting Aug. 1, people can call Camp Creek for dates and times to participate in the ride.

On Sept. 16, there will be a fall festival with music, vendors and a flea market.

Camp Creek is always looking for volunteers as well. To learn more, call 304-425-9481.

