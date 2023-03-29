Firearm found at Twin Valley High School

School Lockdown
School Lockdown(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received notice at approximately 9 a.m. from the Resource Officer at Twin Valley High School that a firearm had been located in a parked vehicle on school property.

When the firearm was seized, it was found to be loaded.

According to a release from BCSO, the high school was immediately put on lockdown while officers secured the area for a threat assessment.

The school was cleared, the lockdown lifted, and Twin Valley resumed activity as normal. There were no injuries to students or faculty.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office does have one male in custody at this time, investigation is pending and there will be a full press release as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace
Murder suspect gets plea agreement
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes

Latest News

Javis Black
U.S. Marshals apprehend final suspect wanted in connection to NC drive-by shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Chloe Kidd and Aleah Albert RN Students Insertion Day
Wytheville Community College RN Program opens additional seats
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting