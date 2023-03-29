Attorneys on SRJ suit seek emergency injunction regarding the destruction of evidence

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys representing hundreds of inmates at Southern Regional Jail are in federal court next week seeking emergency injunctive relief.

Through a sworn affidavit from a trustee inmate at the jail, Charles Mann, they claim evidence is being destroyed and documents are being moved around the jail to evade subpoenas and federal investigators.

Charles Mann was originally booked into the jail for violations of the state’s sex offender registry. The inmate whistleblower said that as part of his duties at SRJ, he was asked to paint over black mold. He further claimed that documents related to the suit are being destroyed and hidden from investigators around the jail’s gym.

State leaders overseeing the regional jail system responded to that suit with a sworn affidavit of their own on Wednesday, attributed to Lt. Dakota Hood. In his statement, Lt. Hood said it is his job to collect documents related to those subpoenas and transfer them to electronic media. Hood asserts that no documents have been shredded, burned or otherwise destroyed. He goes on to confirm Mann’s status as a trustee who painted and cleaned hallways in SRJ, claiming he had no access to inmate records.

Judge Frank Volk has called for an emergency hearing on the issue set for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Beckley.

The inmates are being represented by the law firms of New, Taylor, and Associates, Robert Dunlap, Zach Whitten, and Tim Lupardus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.