9th annual Macey Whittaker SIDS Awareness 5k is this Saturday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princton Community Hospital is bringing awareness to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS with a 5k run this Saturday.

In its ninth year, the event honors the memory of baby Macey Whittaker who was born at PCH in 2010. 3 months following her birth she sadly fell victim to SIDS. Money from the registration costs will go to sleep safe sacks for all babies born in the hospital’s Women’s Center.

“They [sleep sacks] give comfort to parents at night as the baby sleeps. I know for a fact I loved them myself, both of my children have them,” said Kat Stafford, HR Business Partner for the hospital.

Online registration for the run has passed- but you at home can sign up in person at the event for $20 The race will kick off at 8:30 am- beginning at the hospital-- and then the course will go through the Princeton City Park. Macey Whittaker SIDS Awareness 5k is an official race registered with tri-state-racer- and there will be awards for each gender and age group.

