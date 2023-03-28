W.Va. DMV announce statewide participation in Purple Heart Parking Spot Program

Moundsville DMW Regional Office site of first spot
Moundsville DMW Regional Office site of first spot(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Everett Frazier, West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner, announced that a local, veteran-initiated program honoring Purple Heart Veterans will be displaying signs at all DMV regional offices statewide.

According to a release from the W.Va. Department of Transportation, Commander Wally McMasters of the VFW Post 4442 has been promoting “Purple Hearts Parking Spots” over the last year in the Nothern Panhandle, and he has gotten support from many retailers and business outlets, who agreed to make one parking spot in their shopping area dedicated to Purple Heart Veterans.

McMasters approached the DMV in Moundsville about the idea, and Commission Fraizer whole-heartedly agreed.

“If it was up to me, I’d give our veterans the whole parking lot,” Frazier said. “Our service men and women in uniform give their time, effort, and sometimes pay the ultimate sacrifice--their very lives--so that we can enjoy our freedoms. To me, giving them a parking spot at each office is just a small way that we can say ‘Thank you for your service!’”

According to McMasters, getting participation from businesses in the Wheeling and surrounding areas was his “Phase 1″.  “Phase 2 is going statewide, and Phase 3 will be touching the nation,” McMasters said.

The first Purple Heart Parking Spot sign to be included at a DMV regional office was installed in Moundsville on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with several veterans and DMV staff in attendance. Over the next couple months, signs will continue to go up across the state until each regional office is included.

For more information, visit the DMV website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

Grant Street Bridge construction
Fall completion date estimated for Grant Street Bridge
Princeton City Pool lifeguard information
Lifeguards wanted for Princeton City Pool
Audrey Hale
Nashville school shooter had mental disorder, police say
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter