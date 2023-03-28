We’ll be cool and dry with more sun on Wednesday

High pressure will take over into midweek
TEMP FORECAST - WEDNESDAY
TEMP FORECAST - WEDNESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

Cooler and drier air will be pushing in this evening, gradually bringing any spotty rain/snow to an end through the overnight hours. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy still tonight with colder overnight lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.

Day Planner
Day Planner

Wednesday, high pressure will build in, bringing more sunshine! Highs will still be on the cool side, but still decently seasonable, hitting the upper 40s-mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see a few passing clouds Wednesday night, and will still be chilly with lows again around freezing into early Thursday AM.

PRESSURE CHANGE
PRESSURE CHANGE

Thursday will bring more sunny and pleasant weather, with highs in the low-upper 50s. Thursday night, we’ll see gradually increasing clouds, and as winds shift out of the south into late week, we won’t be as nippy. Thursday night, low temps will be in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Friday will bring warmer high temps pushing the 60-degree mark and the chance for showers and thunderstorms as a potent area of low pressure heads our way. We’ll see continued rain for a while Friday night-Saturday as well.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

