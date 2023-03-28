Victims identified in Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The six victims of a school shooting in Nashville on Monday have been identified by Metro Police.

The victims in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School are Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children all 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the names of the victims Monday afternoon and identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Katherine Koonce

Dr. Katherine Koonce (The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She had been at the school for nearly seven years. She had moved to Nashville after growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hill was a custodian at the school and Peak was a substitute teacher.

Hallie Scruggs

Hallie Scruggs (Scruggs family)

Scruggs was in third grade at the school. Her aunt told WSMV4 she was the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church’s pastor.

Evelyn Dieckhaus

Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9, died in a shooting at The Covenant School. (Photo submitted)

The family of Evelyn Dieckhaus issued a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve.”

Mike Hill

Mike Hill (Hill family)

Mike Hill’s family released a statement on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support. We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years.”

Hill was a father of seven children and 14 grandchildren. Relatives said he liked to cook and spend time with his family.

Hale, a former student at the school, entered the school through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun police said. Officers arrived and entered the school through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor.

MNPD said the responding officers engaged the shooter on the second floor and killed Hale at 10:27 a.m. Drake said Hale left behind a manifesto and the shooting appeared to be targeted and premeditated.

WSMV4 is working to learn more about the victims. Check back for updates.

