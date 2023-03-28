Victims identified in Nashville school shooting

Three children were among the six victims killed in the shooting.
Katherine Koonce, 60, (left), Hallie Scruggs, 9, (middle) and Mike Hill, 61, (rights) were all...
Katherine Koonce, 60, (left), Hallie Scruggs, 9, (middle) and Mike Hill, 61, (rights) were all killed in a school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The six victims of a school shooting in Nashville on Monday have been identified by Metro Police.

The victims in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School are Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children all 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the names of the victims Monday afternoon and identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

GoFundMe: Nashville Covenant School Shooting Fund

Katherine Koonce

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Dr. Katherine Koonce(The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She had been at the school for nearly seven years. She had moved to Nashville after growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hill was a custodian at the school and Peak was a substitute teacher.

Hallie Scruggs

Hallie Scruggs
Hallie Scruggs(Scruggs family)

Scruggs was in third grade at the school. Her aunt told WSMV4 she was the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church’s pastor.

Evelyn Dieckhaus

Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9, died in a shooting at The Covenant School.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9, died in a shooting at The Covenant School.(Photo submitted)

The family of Evelyn Dieckhaus issued a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve.”

Mike Hill

Mike Hill
Mike Hill(Hill family)

Mike Hill’s family released a statement on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support.  We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years.”

Hill was a father of seven children and 14 grandchildren. Relatives said he liked to cook and spend time with his family.

Hale, a former student at the school, entered the school through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun police said. Officers arrived and entered the school through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor.

MNPD said the responding officers engaged the shooter on the second floor and killed Hale at 10:27 a.m. Drake said Hale left behind a manifesto and the shooting appeared to be targeted and premeditated.

WSMV4 is working to learn more about the victims. Check back for updates.

Related coverage

Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police

Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say

‘They were hiding in the closet’: Daughter of Nashville teacher describes fatal shooting

Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

Grant Street Bridge construction
Fall completion date estimated for Grant Street Bridge
Princeton City Pool lifeguard information
Lifeguards wanted for Princeton City Pool
Audrey Hale
Nashville school shooter had mental disorder, police say
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Moundsville DMW Regional Office site of first spot
W.Va. DMV announce statewide participation in Purple Heart Parking Spot Program