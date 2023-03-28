Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - In Virginia, a man in Tazewell County has been charged with child sex crimes.

Michael Wayne Jenelle, 51, was released on bond today after being charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child Under 13 as well as Indecent Liberties with a Child in his care.

The offense allegedly occurred in December of 2010 in Tazewell County.

Jenelle’s next date to appear in court is May 2 where he is expected to enter a plea.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

Southwest Virginia Community College
In Focus: SWCC’s Festival of the Arts Offers Free Events
Bluefield University students planning mission trip to orphanage in Ecuador
Bluefield University students planning mission trip to orphanage in Ecuador
Bluefield University students planning mission trip to orphanage in Ecuador
Bluefield University students planning mission trip to orphanage in Ecuador
College Ave. road work plans to improve sewer and waterlines in Bluefield, WV
College Ave. road work plans to improve sewer and waterlines in Bluefield, WV