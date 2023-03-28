Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - In Virginia, a man in Tazewell County has been charged with child sex crimes.

Michael Wayne Jenelle, 51, was released on bond today after being charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child Under 13 as well as Indecent Liberties with a Child in his care.

The offense allegedly occurred in December of 2010 in Tazewell County.

Jenelle’s next date to appear in court is May 2 where he is expected to enter a plea.

