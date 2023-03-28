Staying cool and cloudy today

We’ll stay slightly below average today with highs in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. Mainly cloudy skies are expected, and we could see a few showers late this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with a few showers later this afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Any hit-or-miss showers will taper off later this evening and we’ll clear up quick. That will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low/mid 30s.

A few showers are possible this evening before we clear out fast overnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunshine returns to the region tomorrow morning, and a few clouds will build in throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off right around average in the 50s for most.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow as temperatures climb into the 50s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry air will remain in place on Thursday, but some more unsettled weather will return for the end of the week. A cold front will bring rain and storms on Friday and Saturday. Some storms could produce heavy rain which may result in some localized flooding issues.

Heavy downpours could result in some localized flooding issues on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will be a little cooler behind that front on Sunday, but we do look to dry out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.