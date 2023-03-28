“Spring “Paw”-ty” Pet Easter Photo fundraiser for Hearts and Horizons in Tazewell

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The non-profit Hearts and Horizons in Tazewell is offering you at home a paw-fect way to get ready for Easter and help a good cause.

This Saturday April 1st at M&E Antiques Hearts and Horizons will be offering Easter themed pet photo shoots. All funds will go directly to the non-profit’s cause.

“We help people that are in recovery. We have NA meetings, AA meetings, Celebrate recovery. We have the Hearts and Horizons Center in Tazewell that is across from Grants,” said volunteer Rachel Altizer

The pet pictures will cost $10 for five digital photos. The event takes place from 10 am to 2 pm. Following that- from 3 to 4:30PM- $50 family Easter photo sessions will also be offered.

College Ave. road work plans to improve sewer and waterlines in Bluefield, WV
