Roanoke Valley sports stores gear up for Virginia Tech’s big game

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Sports shops across the Roanoke Valley are gearing up for Virginia Tech’s Final Four basketball game Friday.

Sports Haven in Salem and Hollins are trying to get more championship shirts and gear this week. Right now, they have t-shirts, hats and pink car decals for people to support the Lady Hokies.

The store’s owner explained the entire community is excited for the women’s basketball team.

”It’s great for our area and it’s great for the local high schools, too, for the girls to see that you don’t have to go somewhere way off to be a star or to play for a high profile team,” Robin Bennett said. “You got it right here in our state.”

The store is also selling custom-made corn-hole boards for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.