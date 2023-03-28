Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges


A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County on Tuesday on child pornography charges.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Morgan Spolarich, Hayden Pack was previously convicted on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Use of Obscene Material with the Intent to Seduce a Minor.

Spolarich said Beckley Police found more than 600 images on Pack after they received a tip that Pack had been on a chat platform in 2021.

As a result of her conviction, she was sentenced on Tuesday to 10-25 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Det. Nicole Pinardo of the Beckley Police Dept.

