Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police say the suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Wisconsin trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, WMTV reports.

Police revealed the arrest of the 39-year-old woman Monday. She was booked Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the police department. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

The police department previously reported the child was found March 4 near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park in Whitewater.

The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, stands with protesters urging lawmakers to raise...
Push in states for $20 minimum wage as inflation persists
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Severe weather is causing destruction.
More storms on tap for California as South deals with damage