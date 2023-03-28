New airline service coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new airline is coming to the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a new partnership between the state and West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Flights with Breeze Airways will begin May 31 and will offer direct flights to cities including Charleston, South Carolina and Orlando, Florida.

“Today, I am announcing a partnership with Breeze Airways to connect West Virginia International Yeager Airport with at least five cities over the next two years,” said Gov. Justice Tuesday during a press conference. “We will have new non-stop flights to Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina that will begin on May 31.”

The new routes are now on sale at introductory fares of $59 and $49, one way.

Gov. Justice also announced Tuesday that at least three more flights to destinations, including New York City and the west coast, are slated to be added over the next 24 months.

“I’ve said over and over that our airports in West Virginia are our lifeblood,” Gov. Justice said. “They fuel our economy, bring in tourism, and their ripple effects are off-the-charts. CRW is absolutely knocking it out of the park, and it’s a testament to West Virginia’s resurgence as a top destination for tourism, and as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I’m so proud to welcome Breeze Airways to Almost Heaven, because I know that they will find success here, but above all, they will find a new home among our hills.”

Breeze was launched in 2021 by JetBlue founder and former CEO David Neeleman with a mission to fill a key gap in America’s air-travel offerings: efficient, affordable, direct flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

Breeze offers travelers the option of three price levels, “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” the latter of which includes a first-class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft.

“As we look to fill the gaps left by larger carriers in midsized markets, Charleston/Yeager is a great fit for Breeze’s business model,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO said. “With our new ‘Charleston to Charleston’ service, we’ll connect the West Virginia and South Carolina cities for the very first time, and our new nonstop to Orlando is also adding another currently unserved destination from CRW. We know the Almost Heaven community will enjoy Breeze’s affordability, flexibility, and our family friendly policies including free family seating.”

“We are so excited to welcome Breeze Airways to West Virginia International Yeager Airport,” Airport Director & CEO, Dominique Ranieri said. “Breeze will provide nonstop flights to some of the Airport’s unserved and underserved markets at low fares, offering additional travel options to our region. Thanks to this new partnership with the State of West Virginia, Kanawha County, and the City of Charleston, we look forward to growing with Breeze Airways.”

“Air service is economic development,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “Congratulations to Governor Justice and Secretary Ruby, for what will be known as a signature moment for air service in the state of West Virginia. The Kanawha County Commission is tremendously proud of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, our team, and specifically the dynamic leadership under the direction of Dominique Ranieri.”

