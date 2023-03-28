Murder suspect gets plea agreement

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Isis Wallace was charged with first degree murder for a shooting on March 23, 2022 that killed a 13-year-old girl. On Wednesday Wallace is set to have a hearing for a plea agreement. The agreement will have Wallace’s charges bumped from 1st degree murder to 2nd degree murder.

Wallace is also expected to plea to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks were both arrested on first degree murder charges as a result of the shooting.

Both Wallace and Brooks’ cases have been continued several times since they were indicted by a grand jury in April of 2022.

Once Wallace enters a plea on the charges we will update the story. For previous cover you can click here.

