Murder suspect gets plea agreement

By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Isis Wallace was charged with first degree murder for a shooting on March 23, 2022 that killed a 13-year-old girl. On Wednesday Wallace is set to have a hearing for a plea agreement. The agreement will have Wallace’s charges bumped from 1st degree murder to 2nd degree murder.

Wallace is also expected to plea to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks were both arrested on first degree murder charges as a result of the shooting.

Both Wallace and Brooks’ cases have been continued several times since they were indicted by a grand jury in April of 2022.

Once Wallace enters a plea on the charges we will update the story. For previous cover you can click here.

