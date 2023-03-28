Monongahela National Forest prescribed burn in Greenbrier County

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monongahela National Forest is set to conduct a prescribed burn on three units in the Hopkins Knob area near Blue Bend in Greenbrier County on Wednesday if weather permits.

A release from Monongahela National Forest Service, “This 844-acre prescribed burn near Blue Bend will benefit overall forest health in this area’s oak-pine and oak-hickory forests and enhance wildlife habitat in the understory favored by turkey and other birds, in addition to helping reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.”

The burn area will be closed to the public on the burn day and could be closed for several days after to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during the burning.

The Forest Service warms residents and visitors may see and smell smoke for several days, and they encourage that if you come across smoke on the roads, that you slow down and turn on the vehicle’s lights.

Local radio stations will be alerted to burn activities ahead of time. Check https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/ for updates and a map of the area. For more information call the Marlinton-White Sulphur District at (304) 799-4334.

