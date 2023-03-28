Mercer County Commission approves AED purchases

AED
AED(South Bend Police Department)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission approved the purchase of eight automated external defibrillators that will be placed in buildings around the county. The AED’s will be paired with Narcan to help save lives in buildings across the county.

The purchase will also include 10 cabinets for the AED’s and Narcan to stay in. They will be placed on each floor of the court house, the annex building and the memorial building. AED’s will also be placed in the day report center, the animal shelter and the Gardner Center.

“You know it’s been a long time coming. We realize safety and security is imperative right now. Having Naloxone with the substance use issues we see is very important but also making sure nobody goes into cardiac arrest. You have the ability to do that and that it’s easy for the person to use,” said Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett.

The price for each AED is $1,355 and the cabinets are $117. Puckett says the AED’s should be purchased in about a month.

