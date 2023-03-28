Manchin announces more than $1 million from Appalachian Regional Commission

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $1,072,505 for 13 West Virginia projects that will support increasing staffing and strengthening administrative capacities for 11 Local Development Districts (LDD) and two non-profit organizations across the state from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Region 1 Planning & Development Council, which represents McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers & Wyoming Counties, will be receiving $109,546 in administrative grants.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for West Virginia and the entire region. The funding announced today will help increase staffing and bolster administrative capabilities for eleven local districts and two non-profits across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost economic growth across Appalachia.”

Other awards listed include:

$109,648 – Region 2 Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$108,932 – Region 6 Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$101,261 – Region 5 Mid OH Valley Regional Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$100,750 – Region 7 Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$99,727 – Region 3 BCKP Regional Intergovernmental Council Admin Grant

$97,784 – Region 4 Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$81,213 – Region 8 Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$75,895 – Region 9 Eastern Panhandle Planning & Development Council Admin Grant

$73,338 – Region 10 Belomar Regional Council Admin Grant

$64,746 – Region 11 BHJ Metropolitan Planning Commission Admin Grant

ARC Organizational Capacity Grants support the capacity building and planning efforts of local organizations.

$25,000 – Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council

$24,665 – Libera, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.