Manchin announces $9.7 million to support affordable housing for all West Virginians

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $9,755,284 to support affordable housing for all West Virginians from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Manchin’s statement describes the funding as something that “will bolster the community-based efforts to address homelessness by helping connect vulnerable individuals and families with critical supportive services.”

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and we must work together to combat this devastating issue. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $9.7 million to bolster the efforts of housing organizations across our state as they help connect individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness with vital supportive services. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a safe and secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

Among those services receiving funding, Raleigh County Community Action Association will be receiving $756,403.

Other services receiving funds include:

$1,815,218 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority

$1,794,699 – West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness

$839,199 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless

$551,488 – Telamon Corporation

$469,186 – Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

$445,134 – Task Force on Domestic Violence, HOPE, Inc.

$444,308 – Clarksburg Housing Authority

$398,437 – Covenant House

$355,624 – Bartlett House

$340,540 – YWCA Charleston

$289,862 – Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington

$289,359 – Kanawha Valley Collective

$267,769 – Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center

$186,230 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

$117,328 – Huntington City Mission and Emergency Shelter Rapid Rehousing Program

$109,596 – Shenandoah Women’s Center dba Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

$106,540 – North Central WV Community Action

$105,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services

$73,364 – Southwestern Community Action Council

