Manchin announces $9.7 million to support affordable housing for all West Virginians

Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin(Maryland GovPics / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $9,755,284 to support affordable housing for all West Virginians from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Manchin’s statement describes the funding as something that “will bolster the community-based efforts to address homelessness by helping connect vulnerable individuals and families with critical supportive services.”

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and we must work together to combat this devastating issue. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $9.7 million to bolster the efforts of housing organizations across our state as they help connect individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness with vital supportive services. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a safe and secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

Among those services receiving funding, Raleigh County Community Action Association will be receiving $756,403.

Other services receiving funds include:

  • $1,815,218 Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority
  • $1,794,699 West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness
  • $839,199 Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless
  • $551,488 Telamon Corporation
  • $469,186 – Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless
  • $445,134 Task Force on Domestic Violence, HOPE, Inc.
  • $444,308 Clarksburg Housing Authority
  • $398,437 Covenant House
  • $355,624 Bartlett House
  • $340,540 YWCA Charleston
  • $289,862 Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington
  • $289,359 Kanawha Valley Collective
  • $267,769 Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center
  • $186,230 Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
  • $117,328 Huntington City Mission and Emergency Shelter Rapid Rehousing Program
  • $109,596 Shenandoah Women’s Center dba Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center
  • $106,540 North Central WV Community Action
  • $105,000 Prestera Center for Mental Health Services
  • $73,364 Southwestern Community Action Council

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

E2E
Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur event coming soon to Bluefield, WV
How Greenbrier County Schools use advances in technology to keep students safe from threats
SAFETY IN THE SPOTLIGHT: How one school system is using technology advances to keep students safe
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin announces more than $1 million from Appalachian Regional Commission
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin announces $1.5 million for school-based mental health training at WVU, Concord University