Manchin announces $1.5 million for school-based mental health training at WVU, Concord University

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $1,595,817 West Virginia University and Concord University to support the training of school-based mental health service providers for employment in schools and local education agencies across the state from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program for West Virginia.

Concord will be receiving $605,591, while WVU will be receiving $990,226.

A statement from Manchin said that the program provides funding to “establish innovative partnerships between institutions of higher education and local schools and educational agencies.

“Strengthening school-based mental health services is a top priority of mine, and it is more important than ever that we work together to ensure every West Virginia student has a safe and healthy learning environment,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased the Department of Education is investing more than $1.5 million in WVU and Concord University to train mental health service providers and help address the shortage of mental health professionals for our children. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster mental health services and support our students across the Mountain State.”

